Tornado hits Fort Lauderdale: A rare and devastating tornado leaves damage and shock in its wake, captured in a viral Instagram video.

An unexpected tornado hit Fort Lauderdale, Florida this past weekend. This rare weather event, an EF-0 tornado, caused damage to parts of the city and was triggered by a Instagram viral video documented. Florida is known not only for weather events like this, but also for this Bermuda Triangle, an eerie piece of ocean.

Tornadoes in Florida: A rare event

For Fort Lauderdale residents, the tornado was an unusual and frightening experience. The cyclone, with wind speeds between 100 and 130 km/h, left a clearly visible trail of destruction.

The video of the tornado posted on the channel viralhog, quickly went viral. It impressively shows the tornado tearing through the streets of Fort Lauderdale and gives a realistic impression of the power and extent of the storm. This video is a key document of the event and illustrates the urgency and shock that residents experienced.

Tornado rages through Floria: damage and effects

The tornado caused damage in various parts of the city, mostly to roofs and power lines. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Reactions from residents and visitors, including a couple from New York who filmed the tornado, reflect the intensity of the experience.

Mayor Dean J. Trantalis responded promptly, assuring that the city would take action to repair the damage and restore normalcy. This included clearing debris and restoring power. It's not just the tornado that's in Florida is dangerous, but also the beach – sharks regularly appear there.