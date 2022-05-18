In summer, Xavi Castro quenches thirst with bottles of frozen water. He cannot drink as much as he would like or eat to his heart’s content. He, too, cannot travel without meticulous prior organization or make plans half the afternoons. More than a decade ago he was diagnosed with primary idiopathic glomeronephritis, an inflammation of the kidney structures (the glomeruli) responsible for filtering blood, and he has been in kidney failure for a few years: his kidney does not eliminate excess water and waste from his body . He underwent a kidney transplant, but it only worked for four years. Now he relies on a dialysis machine for a living.

Like Castro, more than 64,000 people in Spain are undergoing renal replacement therapy, either through a transplant or dialysis, a treatment that takes over the functions of the kidney through a machine and cleanses the blood for it. Specifically, there are more than 30,000 people on dialysis and the vast majority opt for the hemodialysis option, which is done in hospitals —in peritoneal dialysis, which is done at home, there are only about 3,000 people in Spain, according to the Spanish Society of Nephrology.

In the video that accompanies this text, Xavi Castro explains what his illness consists of, what problems he has with his diet and his dialysis routine in the hospital.

In Spain, 2,950 kidney transplants were performed in 2021, according to the National Transplant Organization. It is by far the most common solid organ donation intervention, but it can also fail, warns Patricia de Sequera, president of the Spanish Society of Nephrology: “Failure can be immediate, acute rejection, due to problems after surgery. But, in most cases in which there is a rejection after kidney transplantation, it is because antibodies are formed against that new kidney or because the disease that the patient had is reproduced in the new organ”.

Castro awaits a new transplant. But while he does not arrive, he has committed the afternoons, on alternate days, with the Puigvert Foundation, where he does his hemodialysis treatment. He can’t fail, he remembers over and over again. Life is on it.

And despite already being familiar with dialysis operations and procedures, he squeezes his eyes shut as the needle pierces his skin to connect his vein to the machine that filters his blood. He is not a puncture to use, like that of an analytical, for example, and the bruises on his arm give a good account of it. To perform hemodialysis, access to blood is needed and is achieved through an arteriovenous fistula in the arm, which consists of a previous surgical intervention to join an artery with a vein. When they join, the pressure inside the vein increases and strengthens its walls, so that it is ready to receive the needles used in hemodialysis.

The complexity of the procedure, added to the restrictions on food and drink, weigh on Castro’s day-to-day: “The worst thing I have is not being the owner of my time.”