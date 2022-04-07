More than a month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the effects of the military offensive in Europe continue to arouse reactions in the world of sport.

To all the great figures who decided to take up arms, and to those many others who chose to leave their country to flee the war, they were joined in the last few hours a shocking protest by Ruta Meilutyte, the Lithuanian swimmer who won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

In short, his way of raising his voice was one: swimming in a ‘lake of blood’ in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

(We recommend: Dayana Yastremska: the Ukrainian tennis player who escaped from the war and arrived in Bogotá).

‘swimming in blood’

Meilutyte during his ‘performance’. Photo: Screenshots @MeilutyteRuta

In the video that the athlete herself shared, she is seen swimming in a lake dyed with red paint. According to Meilutyte, the blood refers to the “war crimes that Russia has committed in the Ukraine”.



On the road that surrounds the body of water where he decided to do his ‘performance’, a message is read: “Putin, The Hague is waiting for you”.

(Also: Boris Johnson: ‘Trans women should not compete in women’s sports.’)

“The ‘performance’ ‘Swimming Through’ is a call to action in support of the Ukrainian people facing the genocide committed by Russia. It is important not to become numb to the horrific images of mass murder of Ukrainians and their pain. The seemingly endless horrors imposed by Russia on Ukrainian soil must not become the norm,” the athlete explained on her Twitter account.

“The bloody pool refers to Russia’s responsibility for committing war crimes against the Ukrainians. Swimming, performed by Lithuanian Olympian Rūta Meilutytė, symbolizes the need for continuous effort to fight,” he added.

(Keep reading: Frankfurt, with Borré, put Barcelona in trouble with this great goal, video).

Finally, in his publication, Meilutyte emphasized that his ‘performance’ took place in front of the Russian embassy in the main city of Lithuania. He also said that the paint used was ecological.

Swimming Through The performance “Swimming Through” is a call for action in support of the Ukrainian people who are facing genocide committed by Russia. pic.twitter.com/LuXRFms2c4 — Rūta Meilutytė (@MeilutyteRuta) April 6, 2022

SPORTS