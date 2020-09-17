“Young children are little at risk of serious forms and not very active in the chain of transmission of the coronavirus”, said the Minister of Health at a press conference on Thursday, September 17, citing a new opinion from the High Council for Public Health, which is to be published the same evening.

“Children in primary, kindergarten, and nursery are unlikely to contaminate each other and infect adults”, he added. But “we are going to strengthen measures to limit as much as possible contamination from adults to children”.

Thus, while in nurseries, childminders should only wear the mask in the presence of parents, “wearing a mask will now be compulsory for all nursery professionals, including in the presence of children “, announced the minister, considering however “derogations” for example “with children with behavioral problems”.

“These new elements will allow us in the next few days to relax the health protocol in schools and nurseries”, continued Olivier Véran without further clarification, indicating that the Minister of National Education would return to this question.