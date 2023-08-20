Sunday, August 20, 2023
Video: Olga Carmona's goal that gave Spain victory in the Women's World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Olga Carmona's goal in the Women's World Cup final

The captain scored in the final against England.

Spain faced England this Sunday, August 20 in the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia. Both teams disputed an unprecedented and historic title.

(LIVE: Spain caresses the title; defeats England in the Women’s World Cup final)

During the first half, at minute 29, Olga Carmonacaptain of the Spanish team scored the first goal of the game and gave her team the chance to look closely at the World Cup triumph.

This was Olga’s goal

Olga hit Mary Earps’ left post with her left foot and replicated her decisive position as she did in the semi-final against Sweden.

After the score, the Real Madrid player and former Sevilla player made a special dedication. She raised her shirt and showed a message: “Merchi”, something that has been celebrated in the Iberian country.

