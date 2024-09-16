What are the 32 states of the Mexican Republic and their capitals?

What are the countries and capitals of Europe?

What are the capitals of the 35 countries of the American continent?

What are the 54 countries of the African continent?

A burst in a pipeline in a suburb of Houston caused a fire that forced the evacuation of nearby residents. burst It occurred in La Porte, about 40 kilometers southwest of Houston, Texasat 9:55 am this Monday.

In images shared through social networks you can see a huge fire emerging from the ground very close to some homes.

According to local media, the firefighters are fighting against the firewhich also caused fires in grassy areas and damaged power poles.

The authorities ordered the evacuation from the Brookglen neighborhood, and a temporary shelter was established on the main campus of San Jacinto College.

Safety operation after pipeline explosion. Photo: Click2Houston/KPRC

The cause of the fire The exact location of the fire has not yet been determined, and residents are asked to avoid the area and follow the instructions of authorities.

An aerial view of the fire that caused an oil pipeline explosion in Houston. (Photo: KPRC)

So far, no fatalities or injuries have been reported.