#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

This surprising atmospheric phenomenon is sometimes confused with a UFO. But the bright spots on either side of the sun are known as “dogs of the sun”, parhelions, and false suns. Sun dogs are caused by a special fusion between ice crystals and sunlight. Sun dogs are most commonly seen in the winter when the sun is low but can occur anytime ice crystals are present in the air. They are called sun dogs because of the two spots that appear on either side of the sun. Sunlight hits tiny ice crystals as they fall to the ground. Crystals have the same shape as a prism, dividing white sunlight into different colors.

When the crystals line up, they erupt at around 22 degrees along the horizon. Sun dogs are linked to other atmospheric phenomena like rainbows, solar halos, light columns which are all caused by water or ice in the air. Sun dogs were already seen in the days of the ancient Greeks, who noticed that these generally heralded rainy weather … In the 20th century, they were presented as a probable explanation for UFO appearances.