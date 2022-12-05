It’s no secret that Hyundai is working on a hot N version of the already successful Ioniq 5. In fact, in July of this year Hyundai already confirmed that there will be an Ioniq 5 N. Now they’re actually showing him flanked by his friends, the spectacular RN22e and N Vision 74.

Below you can see Hyundai’s promo in which they share background information on the latest concept cars, the RN22e (based on the Ioniq 6) and the hydrogen-powered N Vision 74. At the end of the video, we see the 5 N for the first time, even if it is only a short image fragment and he is camouflaged.

What can we expect from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?

Hyundai is not giving us more than this teaser for the time being. Bet we’ll see the production version of the Ioniq 5 N sometime in 2023. Knowing Hyundai (and looking at sister model Kia EV6 GT) it will get two engines, four-wheel drive and the 0-to-100 time will be quite fast. Oh, and it’s expected to drive superbly – otherwise they wouldn’t put an N on it.

For now we have to make do with this somewhat pixelated image from which there is not much to be gained. The lower part of the front bumper has changed dramatically. Instead of one whole there are now holes, probably for aero reasons. We also expect a sporty body with some aero flaps and a spoiler. Are we curious, internet?