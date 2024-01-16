Even if there isn't a chicken around, you shouldn't drift in an empty parking lot in the snow. Not our words, those of the police. But apparently an exception is made for donut spinning (because cops love donuts), which is indeed not technically a form of drifting. Because an officer would never do something that is not allowed, right?

This police officer in a Mercedes B-class was caught today by an observant bystander. He filmed along his succulents how the officer (or officers) spent their break in a fun way. We can now grumble about 'putting our tax dollars to work', but on the other hand, those officers are just people who want to have a nice day at work.

By the way, if you pay close attention in the first seconds of the video, you will see that a second B-class is standing next to it, watching. So this is not about a lone individual, but it seems that we are dealing with a much larger conspiracy here. Apparently the police want to keep all the fresh snow for themselves by banning snow drifts for normal citizens…