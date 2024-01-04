Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat, who represented his country during nearly two decades of racing in which he specialized in the 3,000 meters obstacles, was found dead early this Sunday in western Kenya after being stabbed, Kenyan police reported. “

“We are still investigating the incident to determine what really happened, but what we can confirm is that the man found dead is an international athlete named Benjamin Kiplagat,” the police commander of Moiben subcounty, in the county of Moiben, told local media. Uasin Gishu (west), Stephen Okal.

What is known

According to the agent, neighbors reported that a vehicle had crashed to the police, who arrived at the scene around 5:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT/03:00 CET).

Inside the car, they found a body that had been stabbed in the chest and had a deep cut on the neck, he explained. Okay.

According to Kenyan media reports, the vehicle was on the road that connects the city of Eldoret, capital of the county, and the town of Iten, where Kiplagat, 34, had been training.Many runners have historically grown up in that area and, in fact, athletes from the entire region train in Iten.

Kiplagat won the silver medal in the 3,000 meters hurdles at the XII World Junior Athletics Championships held in Poland in 2008 and won bronze at the XVIII African Athletics Championships in 2012. in Benin, as well as representing Uganda in several Olympic Games and other competitions.

World Athletics, the governing body of athletics worldwide, was “shocked and saddened” by Kiplagat's death and sent condolences to his family, friends and colleagues through the social network X (formerly Twitter).

This news came two years after the murder in October 2021 at the age of 25 of the Kenyan athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop, women's 10-kilometer road record holder and 5,000-meter specialist.

The Kenyan police found Tirop's lifeless body on October 13 of that year after being stabbed inside her house. in Iten, events of which the main suspect is her husband Ibrahim Rotich.

Rotich, who was accused of murder and pleaded not guilty, was released on bail last November after two years in preventive detention and awaiting the start of the trial. Tirop's murder put the spotlight on the multiple documented cases of sexist violence against Kenyan athletes. A video captures the last minutes of the athlete alive. You can see how his murderers chase him, while he is in his truck.