Video of workers rioting in China at the world’s largest iPhone factory

A video of a riot of protesting employees of the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing plant Foxconn Technology Group in the Zhengzhou city district, Henan province in China, has appeared on the network. The footage was published by Strana.ua in its Telegram-channel.

The footage shows a crowd of workers throwing metal barriers at the police. The workers demanded better working conditions, the removal of security restrictions under coronavirus regulations, as well as the payment of bonuses promised by the management of the plant upon employment.

According to media reports, the administration of the Foxconn plant promised to pay employees $ 1,400 each and give relief when quarantine was introduced.

The protests began on November 22 after Foxconn employees complained about the change in pay conditions: workers who had to carry out their duties amid tough anti-virus measures learned that they would only be able to receive promised payments if they worked until March 2023.

One employee said he quit the catering business after seeing an advertisement for a plant promising 25,000 yuan ($3,500) for two months of work.

Clashes continued until 23 November. Police beat protesters with batons, and protesters sprayed fire extinguishers at law enforcement officers.