German runner Alisa Schmidt, who was acknowledged by the Busted Coveragе because the sexiest sportswoman on the earth, posted in Instagram strip video and aroused netizens.

Schmidt confirmed preparation earlier than the 400-meter race. Within the video, she first appeared in a sweatshirt and sweatpants, after which ended up in a brief prime and shorts. Within the feedback, followers appreciated the great thing about the athlete. “After this video, I noticed that I urgently wanted to drop pounds,” “Such movies make me watch athletics,” they wrote.

On July 9, the runner confirmed a photograph after the primary begin of the season. Then netizens admired the determine of the athlete.

In 2017, Schmidt gained silver with the German nationwide crew within the 4x400m relay on the European Below-20 Championship. In 2019, the runner gained bronze within the relay on the European Championship U23.