The video of Ukrainian tiktokers about Antalya caused discontent among the people of Turkey. The local portal wrote about this on January 20 100TV.

It is noted that the video shows a group of Ukrainians, while the text on the video reads: “The Turks call us foreigners, but the Turks became foreigners in Antalya.”

According to the portal, the publication caused a sharp reaction throughout Turkey, especially in Antalya. In this regard, the Ukrainians deleted the account on which the video was posted.

After the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation, many residents of Ukraine left for Turkey. In particular, some of them settled in Antalya and its environs. The locals gave them hospitality, so the Tiktoker video “infuriated all of Turkey,” writes 100TV.

Earlier, on January 11, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that since February last year, 7,967,409 people from Ukraine arrived in Europe. Most Ukrainians were received by Russia – 2,852,395 people. The second in the list is Poland (1,563,386), then Germany (1,021,667), Czech Republic (478,614), Italy (167,925), Spain (161,012), Great Britain (154,600), Bulgaria (150,510), France ( 118,994), Romania (106,786), Slovakia (105,732) and Moldova (102,016). In other countries, the number of people who entered does not exceed 100 thousand. In total, from February 24, 2022 to January 10, 2023, 17.4 million people left Ukraine, and 9.3 million returned.