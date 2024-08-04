War correspondent Sladkov published a video of a Ukrainian drone being hit by a sniper shot

Russian war correspondent Alexander Sladkov has published a video of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) Baba Yaga drone being shot down by a sniper. The footage is available in his Telegram-channel.

In the video, you can see a Russian sniper firing several shots. As a result, one of the bullets hit the target and the drone fell.

According to Sladkov, the footage was filmed in Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

