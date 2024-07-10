Video of Ukrainian Armed Forces shelling five-story building in Shebekino published

A missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit a five-story building in Shebekino, Belgorod Region. Video from the scene is published by Telegram– channel “Whisper Shebekino”.

The footage shows black smoke rising over the city. Eyewitnesses report casualties as a result of the shelling.

Earlier it became known about one victim who could not be saved. According to Mash, the house that was hit by the Uragan missile is located two blocks from the city hall building.

On July 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked five settlements of the Shebekinsky urban district at once; three private houses, a passenger car, and a non-residential building were damaged.