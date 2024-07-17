“Walk! Walk!” The video documenting Donald Trump entering the hospital in Butler, after the attack he suffered last Saturday, bounces on social media. The cars of the Secret Service stop in front of the entrance while the patients, from inside the facility, observe the scene with their cell phones turned on.

MUST WATCH NEW FOOTAGE An ER Patient at the hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania captured the moment President Trump arrived to hospital. You can hear how shocked up the people in the ER waiting room were over hearing Donald Trump had been shot, and how happy they were to see… pic.twitter.com/SQAXWEH6m5 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 17, 2024

There are those who are worried about Trump’s condition, wounded in the ear, and those who breathe a sigh of relief when they see the former president get out of the car alone: ​​”He’s walking, he’s walking”. “He’s walking, he’s walking”.