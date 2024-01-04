Home page World

Footage of hurricanes from Europe is rare. Video of a tornado in Antwerp shows how devastating they can be.

Antwerp – To At the turn of the year 2023, storm “Zoltan” swept over Germany, with strong storms and gale-force winds. Although will Storms will probably become more frequent and more intense in the future as a result of global warming However, destructive hurricanes or tornadoes, such as those known from the USA, are still the exception in Europe. On January 3rd, a violent hurricane caused a sensation in Belgium.

Video of tornado in Antwerp shows extent of destruction

Great Britain, the north of France, Belgium and the Netherlands were hit by storm Henk in the first days of the new year. Many areas had already been flooded in November following massive rainfall caused by a storm. Now several hundred people had to be brought to safety in France alone, reports afp. Video footage of a tornado that struck the Belgian province of Antwerp reveals the storm's devastating power.

The January 3rd video that the Gazet of Antwerp (GVA) was leaked shows a tornado in the town of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver, northeast of the capital Brussels. A passer-by films how the storm sweeps over houses and sends parts of buildings, roof tiles and other objects flying through the air. “Oh my God,” screams one person present as pieces of debris fly in her direction. A nearby enclosure with horses is also said to have been damaged.

Filming the tornado in Belgium “life-threatening”

The weather service Météo Express shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and said that major damage had been reported as a result of the tornado. As the GVA reported that thousands of square meters of a tomato greenhouse were damaged. In East Flanders, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a flying fence on Tuesday evening (January 2nd).

A trail of devastation: footage of the tornado from a different perspective. © Seppe de Smet/Instagram

However, those present on site in the video got off lightly. According to information from, people and animals suffered GVA only minor injuries. “Filming there was life-threatening,” commented the portal Kachelmannwetter.com the impressive shots.