After a week of postponing the inevitable, the Memphis police have published this Friday the video of the fatal beating that five uniformed officers gave to the young African-American Tire Nichols, 29, on January 7. In the series of recordings, which combine footage from the officers’ body cameras and aerial footage, the officers, who have been charged with, among other crimes, second-degree murder, are seen trying to restrain the suspect by his car. , before the young man, from the ground, manages to break free and escape on foot. Several minutes later, they catch up with him after a chase and the rain of punches, clubs and kicks begins, as well as the discharges of electric guns.

The most violent recording and the one that gives a better idea of ​​what happened, picked up by a security camera placed on a pole and without sound, shows how the agents beat him and the body of the suspect goes from one side to the other, like a piñata that receives the blows of the agents unarmed. Earlier, Nichols is heard saying, “I’m just trying to get home.”

In another part of the recording, which some American television networks have broadcast in their entirety with previous warnings of “sensitive material”, the boy is on the ground, leaning against the car. He calls his mother and moans for him, surrounded by policemen who go from one place to another, commenting on what happened to the new arrivals and exchanging laughs and knowing gestures while they catch their breath.

Three days later, Nichols died at the hospital. The agents who ended his life were also black. According to the report, he was pulled over for “reckless driving,” although the Memphis police chief said Friday that they had no evidence that the boy had broken any traffic rules. For the second-degree murder charge alone, the officers face a possible sentence of 15 to 60 years in prison. Before being charged with those felonies, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, and Tadarrius Bean had already been fired from the force.

In Memphis, but also in the rest of the United States, the authorities asked for calm in anticipation of the protests that the publication of the video may cause.

The case has captured national attention this week after the victim’s family had access to this recording, now broadcast on television, on Monday. Later, they explained that they had seen him punched, kicked and electrocuted with a stun gun. Even the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has called Nichols’ parents this Friday to offer his condolences. “During the conversation, the president praised the family’s courage and strength,” the White House reported.

The lawyer for the Nichols family, Ben Crump, has asked that the speed of the authorities in prosecuting the attackers serve as an example for future cases of police abuse, although he has suggested that everything has gone faster this time. because the five defendants are also African-American.

“The brutality was extreme,” the young man’s stepfather had stated at a press conference on Monday. “He didn’t deserve that. (…) What the video shows is horrible. No father or mother should go through that pain.” One of his lawyers offered, for his part, a graphic description that made its way into newspaper headlines: Nichols was a “human piñata for those police officers,” he said.

