A police officer from the city of Rochester, in the state of New York, has been suspended and two others received an administrative leave after they handcuffed and pepper sprayed a nine-year-old girl. The episode, collected in the video that accompanies this news, has generated a strong indignation. The incident took place last Friday, when several agents responded to a call from a private individual for a family argument that was taking place at a home. According to the police account, the girl tried to escape after the arrival of the agents. In the video captured by the cameras carried by the officials, it can be seen how the agents handcuff her while the minor asks to be left and screams to see her father, before being forced into the back of a vehicle.

Rochester police have a long history of allegations of abuse and last September the mayor fired the hitherto head of the department after the death of an African-American man by suffocation, after officers put a hood on him, and after they tried to hide what happened.