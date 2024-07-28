Mash: Video of the moment lightning struck three people in the Moscow region has emerged

A video has appeared online of the moment when lightning struck three people in the Moscow region and knocked them to the ground. The footage from surveillance cameras is published by Telegram– Mash channel.

The footage shows three people standing next to each other, one of them holding an umbrella. At the moment of the supposed lightning strike, they all fall to the ground together.

The incident took place in the Moscow region’s Patriot Park on the central square in front of the Main Temple of the Russian Armed Forces. It is specified that lightning struck a man’s umbrella and hit passersby. Two of the victims are in extremely serious condition.