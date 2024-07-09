Multiple bullets from a firearm were fired at the Mexican presenter Martha Paola Salcedo on the night of last Saturday, June 29, when he was leaving a circus with his four-year-old son. Some of the bullets lodged in his body and caused serious injuries that ended in his death..

Even María Isabel Hernández Navarro, the woman’s mother, declared on social media that it was a direct attack and He implicated his son and Paola’s brother, Carlos Salcedo, as the alleged perpetrator (mastermind).

The strong accusations made by Paola and Carlos Salcedo’s mother were included in the investigation, although the Mexican Attorney General’s Office has not yet received a formal complaint against the professional soccer player.

The video that recorded the shots that killed Paola Salcedo

Until now they were known iImages of how Paola’s vehicle was stained with her bloodas the woman was attacked in the circus parking lot while she was standing next to her white Suburban truck.

However, One more is added to these recordswhich was made known by Mexican reporter Carlos Jiménez.

Paola Salcedo’s truck Photo:Osvaldo Muller Share

Jiménez released a video that was allegedly recorded on that fateful night of Saturday, June 29, near the Bardum circus, when Paola Salcedo was there.

In the footage, recorded with a cell phone, The facade of the building is visible and immediately afterwards six gunshots can be heard, which were fired in just four seconds.. In addition, a woman’s scream is added.

The camera shows a woman and a group of minors standing perplexed at the entrance to the circus tent while the crime was taking place. In this one you can’t see the attackers or Paola Salcedo.

There are two people detained as suspects

Field actions allowed obtaining information about the vehicle and the possible identity of those involved.

On July 5, two people were arrested as alleged suspects of the murder of the 33-year-old woman, known for her work as a sports program host. The young woman was also ex-partner of Nicolás Vikonis, Uruguayan goalkeeper and father of the 4-year-old child who was with her at the time of the crime.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the men were arrested based on an analysis of videos from security cameras used by municipal and state authorities following the escape route of the motorcycle on which the attackers were traveling.

According to Mexican media, the suspects were transferred to the Tlalnepantla Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.

