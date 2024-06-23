The video, published by Russia Today, shows the faces of the gunmen carrying short rifles while others search a police car that they appear to have seized.

The clip shows three armed men, all wearing black uniforms, while the fourth person appears to be falling to the ground after being hit by police bullets.

Initial information indicated that two militants participating in the attack in Dagestan were killed as part of continuing operations to track and pursue them.

The President of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said: “This evening, unknown persons made attempts to destabilize the social situation in Derbent and Makhachkala. These attempts were confronted by Dagestan police officers, and according to preliminary information, there were victims among them.”

He added: “The identities of the attackers are being identified. An operations headquarters has been established, and all necessary decisions will be taken immediately.”

The Ministry of the Interior in the Dagestan region of Russia’s North Caucasus region said that gunmen opened fire on a synagogue, an Orthodox church, and a police station on Sunday, killing at least three people, including two police officers.

Another police officer was killed in an exchange of fire at a police station in Makhachkala, about 125 kilometers to the north along the Caspian Sea coast and the main city in Dagestan.