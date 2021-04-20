Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was previously voted the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, captured herself in “no filters” video and angered netizens. On posted in her Instagram-stories video drew the attention of the journalists of the Daily Mail.

The footage posted online shows a 23-year-old celebrity posing in his apartment. She is wearing a black Skims bra, owned by her sister Kim Kardashian, worth £ 35 (four thousand rubles) and nude underpants. Jenner has a nude makeup on her face. “No filters,” she captioned the video.

Users reacted negatively to the star’s signature under the video and criticized it in the comments under the material. “Does she really think that we are as stupid as she is?”, “Plastic ugly”, “No filters, but fillers!”, “Her whole life is a continuous filter”, “Without filters, but with a wagon of cosmetics on her face , hair extensions and nails, silicone breasts and buttocks, and fake tanning. Scrape it all off from her, and nothing will be left of her, ”they said.

Earlier in April, Kylie Jenner starred in a tight-fitting outfit and was laughed at online. She was dressed in a black jumpsuit with a purple and blue print giving the illusion of a transparent naked body. “How can she spend so much money to look so cheap?” – wrote the users.