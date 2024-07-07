A video of the moment when Paola Salcedo, Sister of the famous footballer Carlos Salcedo, She was murdered on June 29 in front of the Bardum circuswhen he was in his truck with his son.

The video Recorded by a user who was outside the circus, it has quickly gone viral. In the images you can clearly hear the gunshots directed at Paola Salcedo.

You can also see that the reaction of the people present is one of total surprise, and you can see how the man who is recording tries to flee when he realizes that it was shots.

There are already detainees

On July 5, the Prosecutor’s Office arrested the alleged perpetrators of the Murder of Paola SalcedoThe detainees, identified as Miguel Ángel ‘N’, alias “El Pecas”, and José Iván ‘N’, confessed to having committed the crime because “they had run out of rock” and needed money to buy more. According to their statements, they tried to assault Paola, but she resisted, resulting in her being shot.

However, according to the mother of Carlos Salcedothe attack was orchestrated by his own son. This serious accusation has kept the investigation open, although so far football player has not issued any public statement on the matter.

The investigation will have to determine the veracity of the accusations made by Carlos Salcedo’s mother and confirm if the video may provide additional clues as to the motive and execution of the crime.