In October, the United Information Center of Armenia posted on Facebook a video of the consequences of the shelling by Azerbaijani forces of one of the hospitals in the unrecognized Nagorno-Krabakh Republic.

“Today Azerbaijan is targeting one of the hospitals located in the north-east direction. Civilians also receive treatment here. This attack is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, ”the message says.

The footage shows damage to the building and broken glass.

The aggravation of the conflict in Karabakh began on September 27. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of shelling and the death of civilians. As a result of negotiations in Moscow, the parties agreed on a ceasefire from noon on October 10, as well as an exchange of prisoners and victims.

By now, Azerbaijan and Armenia are making each other responsible for violating the ceasefire.

On Wednesday, the official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that the intensity of hostilities on the line of contact has decreased.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988. Then the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy, in which mainly Armenians lived, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. Baku lost control over the region during the armed confrontation in 1992-1994.