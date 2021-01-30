Something that not everyone knows is that there was a canceled remake of GoldenEye 007. This was one of the games best received by critics. But despite the immense popularity of the game, it did not have a remake to represent it, mainly due to licensing problems. However, that does not mean that attempts have not been made over the years. In fact, Canceled make images of GoldenEye 007 from Xbox Live Arcade have surfaced online.

Images from the canceled remake of XBLA’s GoldenEye 007 show a campaign walkthrough of the game’s story, as well as some multiplayer footage. In this video we can see the popular multiplayer maps of GoldenEye as Facility are in full screen, with the remastering running at a speed of 60 frames per second and a resolution of 4K. For now we must move on with the creators of Hitman in charge of the future of James Bond.

Project 007 would be the start of a new trilogy from the creators of Hitman

Leaked video of the canceled remake of GoldenEye 007 that Xbox was preparing

East Canceled remake of GoldenEye 007 It would have featured revamped character models and other updates, while still maintaining the overall feel of the original. What is a shame is that the pictures seem to show a finished game, so licensing issues were probably the only thing that prevented it from being released to the public. While GoldenEye 007 never got its XBLA remastering, its spiritual successor did.

Meanwhile, the James Bond video game legacy continues with IO Interactive. IO Interactive is developing a game currently known by the working title Project 007, which will be a remake of the iconic character. IO just released Hitman 3, so no more information on Project 007 is likely to arrive any time soon.