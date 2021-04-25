A video of the best moments of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament in Jacksonville, USA has appeared online. The video was published in Youtube-channel UFC Russia.

In the main fight of the evening, reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal met. The second fight between the fighters ended with the victory of Usman. Also, within the framework of the tournament, two more title confrontations took place.

Rose Namajunas regained the title belt in the minimum weight category. She knocked out Zhang Weili, who was the first ever Chinese belt holder in UFC history.

Kyrgyz girl fighter Valentina Shevchenko retained the flyweight title. She defeated Jessica Andrade from Brazil.