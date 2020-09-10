Shweta, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a video of her brother on her social media account, which hardly anyone had noticed before. In this old video, Sushant is seen feeding a little girl. This video is from the time when Sushant was shooting for his film ‘Sonchidaiya’ in the year 2019. This video is becoming quite viral on the Internet. People are not tired of praising this gesture of Sushant. Sharing this video, Shweta has written, ‘A beautiful and caring heart’. Along with this, he has also written #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput in the hashtag. Explain that CBI is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in this case, has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case. Riya has been sent to judicial custody till 22 September. Their application will be heard on Thursday. Let us know that Riya Chakraborty has been arrested under Sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Riya is currently in Byculla Jail. Let me tell you that Riya’s brothers Shouvik and Samuel Mirand were already arrested by the NCB in connection with drugs. The bail plea of ​​Riya and her brother Shouvik will be heard in the special court on Thursday.