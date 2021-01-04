Crime against women in Delhi is not taking a name. Now an incident of sexual harassment has come to light with a woman living on the street and her daughter. After which the police came into action and arrested three accused. Delhi Police said that it has arrested three people in connection with the incident after a video spread on social media of alleged sexual harassment of mother-daughter by two unidentified persons in North West Delhi’s Wazirpur area.Delhi Police said that accused Sonu (22), Amit (24) and Hrithik (18) have been arrested in connection with the incident. He said that Hrithik had made a video of the incident. Police said the incident came to light on Sunday after a video spread on social media. The incident is from the JJ Colony area of ​​Wazirpur.

Police formed several teams to nab the absconding accused

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayant Arya said that in view of the seriousness of the case, several teams were formed to trace the victims and the accused. He said that the police team obtained local intelligence and interrogated local bus stops, metro stations and shelter homes besides watching CCTV footage.

Both women used to pick up garbage

Arya said that both the victims have been traced, they are a 35-year-old garbage picker and her 18-year-old whose statements have been recorded. His medical examination has been done. The official said that the women alleged that they were sexually assaulted by unknown people at midnight on December 29 and 30.