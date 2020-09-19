Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Dance videos and songs of Desi Queen Sapna Chaudhary of Haryana are always on social media. These days his stage dance performances are not being organized, but his old dance videos are making a lot of noise. An old dance video of Sapna Chaudhary is making a lot of headlines these days. In the video, Sapna is seen performing on the song ‘Tere Thumke Sapna Chaudhary’ on stage at the PTC Punjabi Awards. He has rocked the stage with his dhansu dance performance.

Sapna is looking very beautiful wearing a black colored gown in the video. Her dance performance and look are very much liked by the people. Fans are commenting heavily on Sapna’s look and dance. The video of this dance performance of Sapna has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of PTC Punjabi Gold. This dance video of Sapna has been watched by over 2 crore people on YouTube.

Recently, Sapna Chaudhary has shared a dance video on her Instagram account, which is going viral on social media. In this video, Sapna is seen in a very glamorous style.

In the video, Sapna is seen acting on a shayari, she says – ‘It was rumored that my health is bad … People have made me sick by asking’. While sharing this video, Sapna wrote in the caption, “Some people will say .. People have work to say.” This video of Dancing Queen has seen more than 65 thousand people.

read this also:

Video: Salman Khan starts new business, opens his first gym in Delhi