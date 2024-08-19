Land of the Leopard releases video of water deer litter

A litter of the rarest and smallest deer in the Land of the Leopard National Park has been captured on video for the first time. The footage was published on its Telegram-channel of the Directorate of Nature Reserves.

As reported by the national park, these are the first registered water deer cubs born in Russia that were caught on video, and the first case in the history of observations of a video recording of a litter of this animal on the territory of the country.

“The cubs in the video are between 1.5 and 3 months old, so they were born in Russia. The unprecedented phenomenon was captured on the ecological route “Land of the Leopard” in the section of the national park near the Gamov Peninsula,” the national park reported.

There they noticed that the cubs usually stay close to their mother, and not to each other. The species is gradually becoming established and is becoming local and typical for southern Primorye.