“Archangel Spetsnaz” showed footage of a Russian Armed Forces FPV drone chasing a Ukrainian ATV

A Russian kamikaze drone decided to pursue an ATV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and struck it, which was fatal. A video of the chase appeared in Telegram-channel “Archangel Spetsnaz”.

The footage shows the moment of the attack: the blow landed near the equipment, but one of the soldiers fell from the ATV, receiving injuries incompatible with life. The ATV burst into flames and rolled into a forest belt.