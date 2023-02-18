A video went viral on social media this week in which economist and federal deputy Roberto Campos explains, on the 1997 program Roda Viva, how the government influences a country’s inflation.

The grandfather of the current president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, explained that there is an “anti-business culture” in Brazil, which blames businessmen for inflation, when in fact the real culprit would be the government.

+Chancellor says Brazil will not send ammunition for tanks to Ukraine

“This anti-business mentality stems from a misdefinition of inflation. Cruzado trained the Brazilian population to believe that inflation is high prices. It is not. High prices are the result. Inflation is monetary expansion. And? And hence a number of large consequences arise. If inflation is high prices, then the culprit is the entrepreneur, who raises prices. But if inflation is monetary expansion, then the government is to blame. Note that changing the definition creates an anti-business culture,” Campos said in the program.

Yesterday’s Roberto Campos Neto interview reminded me of this interview with his grandfather, from 1991, which is still very current. It’s worse that we keep discussing the same things and stuck in the same mentality that he criticizes there. pic.twitter.com/PklYBrrzQy — Renata Barreto (@renatajbarreto) February 14, 2023

Check the interview in full