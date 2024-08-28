Rocket Factory Augsburg releases video of RFA ONE rocket explosion

Rocket Factory Augsburg has released a video of an RFA ONE rocket exploding. Video you can see on the European Spaceflight YouTube channel.

“On August 19, 2024, the first stage of Rocket Factory Augsburg’s RFA ONE rocket experienced a critical anomaly during a static fire test, resulting in the complete destruction of the stage. Incredibly, the company actually released footage of the failed test,” the caption to the video reads.

Earlier, the publication reported that the first stage of the advanced RFA ONE rocket exploded due to oxygen ignition in one of the turbopumps. According to Stefan Brischenk, chief operating officer of Rocket Factory Augsburg, an initial inspection revealed that one of the nine engines had caught fire, leading to the complete loss of the rocket stage.