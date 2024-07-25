“Typical Belgorod” published a video of a possible military brawl near the train station

A video has emerged of a possible fight between servicemen at the Belgorod train station. The footage was published by Telegram– channel “Typical Belgorod”.

The video shows several men in uniform beating and tying up an opponent.

According to the publication, the soldier’s fellow soldiers later managed to save him from the aggressors. It has not yet been possible to find out why the conflict might have occurred.

The Belgorod authorities did not comment on the situation.

Earlier it was reported that in Perm a passenger train was delayed for 40 minutes due to a mass brawl. It involved about 30 people, including participants in a special military operation.

The instigators of the brawl were removed from the train, but it was not possible to determine who exactly they were.

Before that, in one of the settlements of Bashkiria, unknown persons attacked two special operation fighters. According to the investigation, local residents stood up for the servicemen.