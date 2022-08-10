Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Video of plane landing on US highway in flames

August 10, 2022
It was a Cessna company aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the incident is already being investigated.

A plane crashed on the highway in the Californian city of Corona, United States, during rush hour. The impressive video is already viral on social networks and, according to local media reports, it was a Cessna company aircraft.

According to the Los Angeles Times, The events occurred at 12:30 p.m. this Tuesday on Highway 91one of the busiest in the city.

According to what was stated by the Corona Fire Department, the main affected were the owners of a Toyota truck, who miraculously escaped unharmed. Although the car caught fire, the authorities diligently put out the fire.

For his part, Keith Ballantyne, an officer of the California Highway Patrol, assured that the main hypothesis that the institution handles is that the plane intended to arrive at the Corona Municipal Airport, but experienced a “possible engine failure.”

This contingency forced the pilot to make an emergency landing on the highway.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the incident is already being investigated.

