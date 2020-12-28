Actress Mouni Roy is as beautiful as she is stylish and glamorous too. His pictures continue to go viral on social media in the days to come and make lots of headlines. At the same time, Mouni Roy Photoshoot of Mouni Roy is in the news. T

Watch new photoshoot video

By sharing a video of the new photoshoot on Mouni Roy’s official Instagram, he has shown how the photoshoot is done. In this, Mouni Roy is seen hidden behind the clouds. Actually, his dress is designed in a way that looks like clouds. Mouni also looks very bold and beautiful in an off shoulder blue color dress.

Apart from this video, Mouni has also shared many photos from her Instagram. He has done this photoshoot at different locations. In pictures, she is seen sitting in the car.

A photoshoot was also done in pink dress

A few days before this, Mouni Roy had a photoshoot in a hot pink dress and her pictures also became increasingly viral. The actresses looked beautiful in these pictures too.

The London Confidential was recently released

She recently appeared in the ‘London Confidential’ web series. In which his work was not only noticed but also appreciated. Apart from this, she has appeared with Akshay Kumar in the film Gold. He made a lot of headlines with his song ‘Galli Galli Mein Firta Hai’ in the KGF film. Talking about the upcoming films, she will be seen in Brahmastra, in which Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt will be in the lead roles. Mouni’s character is also considered very important in this film. This film will be released in three parts. The first part was scheduled to be released on December 4 this year but due to the lockdown, its release date has been postponed.