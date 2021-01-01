The militants’ attack on the police in Grozny was filmed by CCTV cameras, the footage of the incident was published by the director of the Grozny Chingiz Akhmadov in his Instagram-account.

The video shows how a man approaches a policeman and begins to stab him. Then the offender runs up to another policeman and tries to attack him, but he resists. Then the attacker was eliminated.

Akhmadov specified that the militant inflicted 12 knife wounds on policeman Magomed Dzhabrailov.

The attack in the center of Grozny took place on December 28. As a result, a patrol officer was killed, the second policeman was wounded and hospitalized. By return fire, the security forces liquidated the attackers themselves. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the brothers Khasan and Hussein, who moved to the republic in 2012 and worked in one of the bakeries, turned out to be criminals.

Later, the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.