A TikTok account published a video in which all gamers saw ourselves reflected. This is a young adult who went to a store with his partner to purchase a PlayStation 5. The video was taken by a store security camera and shows the boy hugging the cash register. PlayStation 5 as if he were a child. Like we all did at some point with a new console.

This moved the community who made the content viral on various social media channels. The video has the film fragment as its audio track Looking for happiness starring Will Smith, where Chris Gardner, played by Will says:

“This part of my life. This, small part. It’s called happiness.”

At the moment he wipes the tears of happiness from his face and is hugged by his companion. What a sublime moment, gentlemen! We can only think about how long he was waiting to have the console in his hands. These types of things are what make us remember the importance of video games in our lives and what they can make us feel.

Via: x

Author’s note: I’ll just say one thing, you don’t know how much I hate that they didn’t title this movie in Spanish like: In search of happiness. This is how it is written in English (badly) and it is a part of the movie. This distracted me from the great moment this comrade had… or is it just my excuse not to cry in front of you, take it as you will.