On Twitter, the president of the IDB said that the institution will have the same energy and agility as dance

In a video circulating on social networks, the American DJ, identified as John Lawless, appears dancing to the song “I Want You Black”, by the Jackson Five. The content went viral after being associated with the new president of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), the Brazilian Illan Goldfajn.

In your profile on twitterGoldfajn shared the video and said that the BID will have the same energy and agility as the dance. “This is the future agility of the re-energized Inter-American Development Bank! Thank you John Lawless for virtually lending me your real dance moves.”published.

Watch (55s):

A viral internet video allegedly shows Ilan Goldfajn, former Brazilian minister and president-elect of the Inter-American Development Bank (BID), dancing in a Jackson 5 show. pic.twitter.com/lAukEmQX7L — Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) November 21, 2022

The Inter-American Development Bank is an international financial organization headquartered in Washington DC (USA). Since 1959, when it was created, it works to finance economic, social and institutional development projects, in addition to promoting trade integration between Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The presidency of the bank is being temporarily occupied by the Honduran Reina Irene Mejía Chacón.