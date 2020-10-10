A video of the meeting of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with the members of the Opposition Coordination Council who are in jail has appeared on the network. The video publishes Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”.

During his conversation with the opposition, the head of state said that amendments to the country’s Constitution must be made in a legal way.

“Half, as I understand it, are lawyers, [которые] they understand perfectly well that you cannot write the Constitution on the street, ”Lukashenka said.

Lukashenka’s visit to the KGB detention facility in Belarus was reported earlier on October 10. The communication with the opposition lasted more than four hours. Lukashenka, as the Pool of the First channel writes, wanted to hear the opinions of everyone.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus since August. The participants demand the resignation of Lukashenka, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation.