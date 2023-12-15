Rumors have been circulating for a long time that Luigi would be part of Super Mario 64 in its original release for the console in 1996, this due to a series of clues that have been found over time, such as the inscription of “L is real”, among character modeling details. And now, through new footage it has been practically confirmed that there would be some kind of multiplayer together with the brother of Mario.

This is a clip of SpaceWorld 1995, event of Nintendo in which news about the company was shown year after year, and it was clear that it would be the preamble to the new console, with glimpses of what the canceled one was going to be. Kirby's Air Ride which later became Game Cube, Mario Kart 64 and of course, Super Mario 64. The same one that showed a discarded phase in which we see the two characters in the same place, this in a kind of arena where the two can move freely.

Here you can see it:

This is further confirmation that Luigi It was going to be part of this game, but in the end due to possible hardware issues it had to be removed from the final delivery. However, later we would see him at the entrance to nintendo ds, although not in a kind of cooperative campaign, but with abilities that made it unique. Although there was a multiplayer experiment in which we see competitions to take the greatest number of stars possible.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It would have been interesting to see Luigi incorporated into this game, so that the potential of the Nintendo 64 could be exploited even further. Hopefully in some future there will be an open world of Mario in which two characters are used and not just keeping each other company wearing the same cap.