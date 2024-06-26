Argentina This Tuesday, they achieved a 1-0 victory against Chile, which resulted in a controversial play that was reviewed by the VAR for possible offside, in which Lautaro Martínez, who entered the second period, unbalanced the match.

The first part was not good. The Argentines tried to get close to goalkeeper Claudio Bravo’s goal, but the truth is that the attack was timid.

Emiliano Martínez, the Argentine goalkeeper, was just another spectator in the first half, but in the second he was key to securing his goal.

Argentina went in search of the goal and created scoring opportunities, but Bravo behaved in the best way and became one of the figures of the match.

Lautaro Martínez’s controversial goal

East Rutherford (United States), 06/25/2024.- Chile defender Igor Lichnovsky (R) and Argentina forward Lionel Messi (L) battle for the ball during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group A soccer match between Argentina and Chile, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, June 25, 2024. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE Photo:EFE Share

Everything indicated that 0-0 was the final score, but Lautaro Martínez had another decision and it arrived at the right time to unbalance the game.

The score came after a corner kick taken by Messi, in the first TV image it seemed that Giovanni Lo Celso He was offside before the rebound and Lautaro’s shot. Then, De Paul was the one who seemed to be offside next to the post, but he did not intervene in the play.

Referee Andrés Matonte took a few minutes while the VAR reviewed the play and in the end the decision was to validate the goal with which Argentina won.

