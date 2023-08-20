At the same time, not everyone believed that Dance was really on stage, since the video was filmed from afar. Some said they believe the artist and the fact that she is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“Is that really her? There was a post recently, she was in a cast. Probably some kind of fake with a soundtrack”, “What kind of nonsense? She recently barely spoke”, “Is she really attracted attention to herself in this way? Well well!” “What a lie! She is still in the hospital”, “Probably what an old record,” commented the users.

Earlier, the director of the artist Pudovkin said that the surgeons performed a second operation on her to restore her face.