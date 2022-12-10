Fala was at an event in 2017 and chosen to command the Farm says it was a joke; Haddad holds a master’s degree in economics

A video recorded in September 2017 in which Fernando Haddad (PT), 59 years old, says in an ironic tone that he had only studied economics for 2 months and cheating from colleagues has circulated with great vigor on Bolsonarist social networks. The now appointed Minister of Finance has already explained the episode and said it was a joke. The video in question was recorded during a participation by the former mayor of São Paulo in a debate at Insper (Institute of Education and Research).

Another economist mentioned in the video, Alexandre Schwartsman, reported on his profile on twitter to explain the episode. He would be one of whom Haddad pasted: “I saw this video circulating again. It’s really funny, but I reiterate what I said when it circulated for the first time about 4 (?) years ago. Fernando was my colleague and @naerciomenezes (not “Laércio”!) in the master’s degree and he never cheated on us. He said to play with us at Insper”🇧🇷

Here is the video circulating on social media (32s):

The former mayor of São Paulo and former minister holds a master’s degree in economics from USP (University of São Paulo). At the beginning of the video, he says he studied economics for only 2 months to “pass the Anpec test”🇧🇷 Anpec (National Association of Graduate Centers in Economics) is responsible for selecting master’s and doctoral students in economics throughout Brazil.

Haddad was nominated by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on Friday (Dec 9) in an interview with journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural do Banco do Brasil), in Brasília. The Ministry of Finance, which will take over in January, will be recreated from the division of the current Ministry of Economy.

Haddad’s appointment to the Ministry of Finance was anticipated by the Drive (newsletter from Power360 exclusive to subscribers) at November 7, 2022 issue🇧🇷 The initial market reaction to the revelation was negative🇧🇷 The stock market fell. The dollar rose. Then, little by little, economic and financial agents got used to the idea.

In addition to Haddad, the president-elect also made the name of the former deputy official. Jose Mucio (PTB-PE) for Defense and the former governor of Maranhão Flavio Dino (PSB-MA) to head the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Ambassador Mauro Vieira will be the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Civil House will be commanded by the Governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

ACADEMIC EDUCATION

Haddad graduated in law at the Faculty of Law of Largo de São Francisco, linked to USP (University of São Paulo), in 1985. He completed a master’s degree in economics at USP in 1990, in which he presented the dissertation “The socio-economic character of the Soviet system”🇧🇷

He also acquired the title of Doctor of Philosophy, also from USP, with the thesis “From Marx to Habermas – Historical Materialism and Its Proper Paradigm”introduced in 1996.

He is the author of 6 books:

The Soviet System and Its Decline, 1992;

In Defense of Socialism, 1998;

Disorganizing the Consensus, 1998;

Unions, cooperatives and socialism, 2003;

Work and Language for the Renewal of Socialism, 2004;

The Excluded Third, 2022.