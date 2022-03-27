the tv host Gigi Miter went viral on TikTok after a video of the remembered program “Happy Sunday” was broadcast, presented by Raúl Romero. The small clip published on March 17 by the user El Semental Chimbot excited netizens, who discovered the figure of Willax TV on the set of the popular ‘Cara de Haba’.

In the images you can see the interpreter of “The ducks and the legs” with his models, while Christian Meier sings one of his well-known songs: “Wet roads”. Watching the video, netizens managed to identify the host of “Amor y fuego” among the public.

Gigi Miter was in the front row of the public singing at the top of his lungs the theme of the Peruvian. In the material, the show hostess is seen wearing a jacket and jean pants, in addition to wide glasses.

YOU CAN SEE: Gigi lashes out at Andrea San Martín and Juan Víctor: “No one wants the girl’s well-being”

TV presenter comments on the delay of Dalia Durán

Cuban Dalia Durán was late for her first day of work at a well-known cevichería in La Victoria. For this reason, Gigi Miter criticized the model’s arrival at her work center. “Instead of apologizing, she still says, ‘I’m going to give you one more hour,’” she initially expressed. After a few minutes, the companion of ‘Peluchín’ recalled that the former television host did not reach the premises by public transport. “She has not gone by van, she has gone by taxi, but there are people who do not know how to commit,” she added.

What did Gigi Miter say about Luciana Fuster at the house of ‘Pato’ Parodi?

In the edition of “Love and fire”, on March 16, they shared some images in which Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster can be seen in the gym inside the athlete’s house. The reality boy shared a video on his Instagram account to show that the model visited her home. In this sense, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter considered that this action is proof of a good relationship between the Parodi family and the radio host. “For me, ‘Pato’ put on his pants. The family has to support him. (…) Anyway, it is what it is. It is what the ‘Duck’ has chosen. He wants her as a girlfriend, “said the driver.