Mounir Nasraoui, the father of the FC Barcelona international player Lamine Yamalhas been stabbed in a parking lot in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataró (Barcelona), sources close to the investigation have informed EFE.

According to sources, Nasraoui was attacked with a knife and was taken to the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, ​​Can Ruti, with injuries of varying severity.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have taken charge of the investigation into this attack on the father of the Barça footballer, in which several people are believed to have participated, and have already made several arrests in relation to this incident.

According to the testimony of some local residents cited by the newspaper La Vanguardia, Yamal’s father was accosted by some individuals while he was walking his dog. According to these sources, this incident later led to a fight, during which Mounir Nasraoui was attacked with a knife.

According to reports in the Catalan press, police intervened in the first incident, as recorded in a video circulating on social media.

However, Lamine’s father was reportedly attacked again by surprise shortly before nightfall and was unable to defend himself.

