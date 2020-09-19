The 13th season of IPL 2020 is starting from Saturday 19 August. The biggest league of cricket will start with the competition between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The rest of the teams are also preparing fiercely before the start of their first match to win the tournament. In this episode, Rajasthan Royals shared a video in which South African batsman David Miller is seen practicing batting. The special thing of this video is that it also has the voice of famous commentator and head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Rajasthan Royals wrote in its caption, “It seems that today is the right day to talk on sixes.” Also tagging it to Yuvraj Singh and asked him if you liked it all.

Let me tell you that on this day, Yuvraj Singh had six sixes in the same over of England fast bowler Stuart Broad in the league match of the 2007 T20 World Cup, 13 years ago. Yuvi flicks Broad’s first ball over deep mid-wicket, flicks the second ball towards fine leg, covers the third ball between cover and long off, Broad round the wicket on the fourth ball but Yuvi hits the point. From above, history was made by hitting a brilliant six over the fifth ball over the midwicket and then over the long ball over the wide long on.

This World Cup match had many records. Firstly Yuvi set the world record in T20 International by hitting 6 six in 6 ball. With the help of these 6 sixes, Yuvraj Singh also completed his 50 runs in 12 balls. This is the fastest fifty in the history of T20 International, which is still up. Yuvraj Singh played a total of 58 runs in 16 balls in this match.

