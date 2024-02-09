In Magaly Medina's program, new material that Pamela López received was exposed and that would demonstrate the closeness of Christian Cueva with Pamela Franco's family despite the fact that the singer always denied having been linked to him or knowing him. On this occasion, in the 'Urraca' space a video was broadcast in which it was shown that the footballer was at the artist's housein Chimbote, in December 2023.

Did Christian Cueva know Pamela Franco's family?

New information that would refute the versions of Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco, who claimed not to know each other, were presented on the 'Urraca' program. Pamela Lopez He sent a video to the production of 'Magaly TV, la firma'. In it the well-known 'Aladdin' is seen sharing a moment with the father of the host of 'Consume Perú'.

Before presenting the exclusive material, Magaly showed some chats dating from December 1, 2023, in which the member of the Peruvian team argued with his wife Pamela López. The day after this conversation, The player appeared in a photo in Chimbotebut one detail would shed more light on his time in that part of Peru.

First, a photo of Cueva was shown in that place, in which he appears wearing a yellow polo shirt and sneakers from a well-known brand. This would serve to compare the images that were later transmitted. Well, it was the same outfit that 'Aladdin' wore inside Pamela Franco's house.

In the video, the athlete accompanied the father of the former member of Alma Bella and sang while drinking beer. Another proof that it was the house of Domínguez's ex-partner is the photo of the artist's mother on one of the walls of her home.

Did Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva have an affair?

Estrella Bereche, former member of Alma Bella, spoke exclusively with Magaly Medina and made important revelations about the alleged link between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva. The singer stated that Christian Domínguez's ex-partner claimed to have an affair with the popular 'Aladdin'.

“Now a former colleague of Pamela Franco in the cumbia orchestra where they both sang spoke to me and told me what was known between 2018 and 2019, and has confirmed that Pamela Franco told her colleagues that she had a relationship with him. player Christian Cueva,” Magaly said before introducing the conversation.

“We were traveling and she (Pamela Franco) was telling me her things. At first, she saw her as very excited about the person (Christian Cueva), about the relationship. She told me that her own wife (Pamela López) knew and that she was never going to leave him. She told the people around her that she was with him, or else I wouldn't have known.“said the witness.