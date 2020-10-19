Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday praised the positive spirit of Assam’s eye-ear-nose surgeon Dr. Arup Senapati. He danced to the song ‘Ghungroo’ for the entertainment of Kovid-19 patients. And now their dance video is becoming viral on social media.

It is noteworthy that one minute video of Dr. Senapati working in Silchar Medical College dancing to the song of Hrithik’s film ‘War’ was shared by his colleague Dr. Syed Faizan Ahmed on Sunday evening.

I will dance like her in Assam- Hrithik

Ahmed wrote, “Meet the eye-ear-nose surgeon and my colleague Dr. Roop Senapati at the medical college of Silchar on duty to treat Kovid-19 patients. Kovid-19 is dancing in front of the patients to make them happy.

Hrithik shared the video on his Twitter account and praised Senapati’s dancing skills. Responding to Ahmed’s tweet, Hrithik wrote, “You tell Dr. Roop that I too am learning his step and someday will dance like him in Assam.” Amazing sense.

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit. ???????? https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO – Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

This video has been viewed 5,65,000 times so far while 7,300 have been retweeted.

